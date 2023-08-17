Ambassador of Japan to India dances to 'Jailer' song, says 'my love for Rajinikanth continues'

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth has a fan in Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki, whose video of dancing to the actor's song "Kaavaalaa" from his latest release "Jailer" is going viral on social media.

Suzuki shared the 17-second clip on his official X page on Wednesday, in which he can be seen shaking a leg to the popular Tamil track -- originally featuring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia -- with Japanese YouTuber Mayo.

"Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san (@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues… @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans," the ambassador captioned the post.

Suzuki's post has garnered close to 820,000 views and over 300 comments on the microblogging site.

Mayo also shared the video on her official X page and thanked Suzuki for being such a sport.

"Dance collaboration with Ambassador Suzuki at the Embassy of Japan in India. Ambassador Suzuki, you are wonderful! thank you very much!!" the influencer wrote in Japanese on X.

Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following in Japan after a dubbed version of his 1995 Tamil film "Muthu" was released in 1998 and became a surprise hit at the box office there.

The superstar has been popular in the country ever since. Recently, a Japanese couple visited Chennai during the "Jailer" release on August 10 to experience the festive mood that marks every Rajinikanth movie premiere in south.

"Jailer" has minted Rs 375.40 crores in the first week of its release, according to production house Sun Pictures.

The earnings were the "highest 1st week gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema", the banner added in an X post.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, "Jailer" also features Vinayakan and Ramya Krishnan.