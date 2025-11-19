Ambika Mod, Neve Campbell and others join Keira Knightley in 'Black Doves' season 2

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (PTI) The makers of Netflix's spy action thriller series "Black Doves", led by Keira Knightley, has added actors Ambika Mod, Neve Campbell, Babou Ceesay and Sam Riley to the cast of the second season.

"One Day" star Mod joins as Laila, an acerbic and anarchic Black Doves agent who is sent to help Helen on a mission. Meanwhile, Ceesay of "Alien: Earth" fame plays Mr Conteh, a Black Doves executive with suspicious motivations.

Riley plays Patrick, an emissary from a mysterious organisation, who offers Whishaw’s Sam a lifeline. Campbell essay the role of Cecile Mason, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The first season of the show released in 2024 and follows Helen (Knightley) the wife of the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom whose secret identity as a Black Doves spy might be in danger. Her employers then send Sam (Ben Whishaw), an old friend, to protect her.

Additional cast also includes Sylvia Hoeks playing Katia Chernov, Goran Kostic playing Alexi Chernov and Samuel Barnett as Jerry.

"Black Doves" is produced by Sister and Noisy Bear production.