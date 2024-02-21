Ameen Sayani won hearts of millions of music lovers with unique presentation style: Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani and said he won the hearts of millions of music lovers with his unique presentation style.

The country has lost one of the finest radio announcers and voice artists in the post-independence era, Bais said.

Sayani died here on Tuesday at the age of 91.

He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in south Mumbai but could not be saved, his son Rajil Sayani said.

In a condolence message, Governor Bais said during his long years with the All India Radio and Radio Ceylon, Ameen Sayani won the hearts of millions of music lovers with his unique presentation style and also through numerous jingles.

His address "Behno Aur Bhaiyo" also endeared him to the audience. It was largely due to his unique style that Radio Ceylon reached the pinnacle of its popularity, he said.

"With his demise, the nation has lost one of the finest radio announcers and voice artists in the post-independence era," Bais said.

Ameen Sayani, who was born in Mumbai in a multilingual family on December 21, 1932, compered, presented and voiced over 50,000 shows in 42 years. PTI PR GK