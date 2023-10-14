Amit Aggarwal presents new collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Janhvi turns showstopper

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Renowned designer Amit Aggarwal showcased his latest luxury pret collection 'Core' with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor as his muse at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

Transcending traditional gender boundaries and the rules of ready-to-wear, Aggarwal collection is an ode to ease, experiential travel, and a sense of innate wellness.

NEXA, the automotive brand, associated with the Delhi-based designer for the presentation on day three of the fashion gala.

Aggarwal said his latest range is about rediscovering beauty in simplicity.

"It's a reminder that the most profound aspects of our lives often reside at our core. The brand's dedication to impeccable tailoring and fits ensures that each garment is crafted with precision, promising a superior wearing experience," the designer said.

"Rooted in utilitarianism, 'CORE'; offers refined, adaptable silhouettes, reflecting the pace of the dynamic modern era. With quiet luxury, it ensures your individuality shines through. Dedication to impeccable tailoring and fits promises a superior wearing experience, making 'CORE' the epitome of easy-to-wear, integrative clothing," he added.

Kapoor made a grand entrance in a car from NEXA. She wore a glamorous structured bustier in rhinestone tubing with a ruched skirt from Aggarwal’s collection. This was the second on ramp collaboration for the actor and the designer.

The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will run till Sunday. PTI SHD SHD