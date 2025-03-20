Amit Sadh launches production banner Gully Gladiators Productions LLP

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday launched his production house Gully Gladiators Productions LLP, dedicated to "high-impact storytelling across formats".

The first project under the banner is the non-fiction series "Motorcycles Saved My Life", also starring Sadh.

Sadh, known for films such as "Kai Po Che!", "Sultan", and "Gold", said Gully Gladiators is a reflection of his journey and passion for storytelling.

"We’re just a bunch of dreamers and fighters who live to create, and through Gully, we hope to keep bringing you authentic, and entertaining stories. With 'Motorcycles Saved My Life' as our first project, we’re diving into stories that inspire, connect, and push creative limits.

"This project is special because it allows us to explore real, raw narratives that encourage people to find their passion and chase it fearlessly. At Gully Gladiators, we’re not just making content—we’re building a platform and a community where creativity, and innovation thrives," the actor said in a statement.

"Motorcycles Saved My Life", now in its second season, explores the transformative power of motorcycles and the open road. It is streaming on YouTube.