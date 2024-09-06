Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan wins big at Septimius Awards in Amsterdam

New Delhi: Adfilm director Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed feature fim Maidaan won ‘Best Asian Film’ award at Septimius Awards in Amsterdam.

Held at the iconic Tuschinski Theater, the Septimius Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence on a grand scale.

Often referred to as the 'Oscars of Europe', this event witnesses the world’s top filmmakers and actors come together to honor creativity and innovation.

This year, the ceremony was graced by a stellar lineup of BAFTA, Emmy, and Oscar winners, including the likes of Jenny Beavan, David Parfitt, Kevin Willmott, and Sir Christopher Hampton.

On winning this international accolade, Director Sharma said, "This is a truly special feeling, and words cannot fully capture the joy I am experiencing at this moment. Maidaan is a labour of love, and I am deeply grateful for the continuous outpouring of affection it is receiving. The global recognition the film is garnering is both humbling and a source of immense pride.”

Maidaan, with its compelling narrative and visionary direction, resonated deeply with the values of the Septimius Awards, earning its place as the Best Asian Film of 2024.

This accolade not only highlights the film’s artistic brilliance but also underscores its significance on the global cinematic stage, marking a new milestone in international cinema, a press statement from the makers said.

Directed by and produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as Coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

The movie was released theatrically on April 10, 2024.

Sharma is also an advertising veteran and his ground breaking TVCs include Pooja Didi - Facebook, Dove #StopTheBeautyTest, Lifebuoy - Help A Child Reach Five, Silent National Anthem, Google Reunion.

He has dozen of prestigious awards like The Cannes Lions, D&AD, London International Awards, The Golden Award of Montreux, Spikes Asia, Adfest, and many more in his kitty.