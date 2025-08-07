Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 17

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced shooting for the 17th season of the long-running quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

The new season is set to feature not only new contestants and challenging questions, but also special surprises in celebration of the show’s 25-year journey, the makers said in a statement.

"With a new season and the legendary host at the helm, KBC 17 promises to be one of the most sought after shows on Indian television. The opening episode will not only present some new announcements but also brings with it a fresh wave of excitement," it added.

To mark the 25th anniversary milestone, the Sony TV show has also launched a campaign -- #JahanAkalHaiWahaanAkadHai -- which reflects how intellect today is worn with pride — celebrating not just knowledge but the confidence that comes with it.

Bachchan, who has been the face of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for one season in 2003, took to his blog on the eve of the new season to share his thoughts.

“At work .. early rise, early work .. first day of KBC new season .. and as always .. the nerves .. the shaking knees the apprehension,” he wrote, reflecting his continued humility and excitement even after 24 years.

“The contestants and the audience in the great KBC floor make all the difference .. they are so we are .. Truly .. So to them all .. my wishes and prayers ..” he wrote on Wednesday.

"Kaun Banega Crorepati" season 17 will premiere on August 11 and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on SonyLIV.