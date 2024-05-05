Amitabh Bachchan completes work on Rajinikanth-starrer 'Vettaiyan'

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has finished shooting for Tamil film "Vettaiyan", fronted by Rajinikanth.

Advertisment

The movie is directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame and backed by Lyca Productions.

Bachchan, who last worked with Rajinikanth in the 1991 film "Hum", shared the update on the project on his personal blog on Saturday.

"Another day at work comes to an end and the end too of this project, for me ..But ever the dissatisfaction of a doubt, when in reflection, whether the work done was to satisfaction and whether there shall be an opportunity to have another try to redo and maybe improve the previous ..

Advertisment

"There is ever the apprehension that the Production or the Director may not give you another chance .. but as you reminisce at night, it disturbs you and you wonder .. So a request has been made and there is promise that the opportunity to redo and improve shall be given .. but let us see .. (sic)" the 81-year-old wrote alongside a series of pictures from the film set in Mumbai.

"Vettaiyan", billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the movie, produced by A Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.