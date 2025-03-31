Amitabh Bachchan joins Studio Ghibli-style images trend, shares AI generated pics from Sunday fan meet

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest film personality to hop on the Studio Ghibli-art images bandwagon as he shared AI generated photographs from his weekly meet-and-greet with fans.

On his official blog, Bachchan posted several photos from his 'Sunday darshan' with fans from his Juhu residence Jalsa. The images were re-created using ChatGPT's new feature, days after other film stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt joined the viral trend on social media.

"… and Ghibli .. invades the world .. in the reality of the realm of communication .. and the making of the 'reel’ .. another now popular concept .. one which demands attention .." wrote the 82-year-old screen icon, who is an active social media user and a tech enthusiast.

While many users happily shared their Studio Ghibli-art version photos on social media, there was a section of netizens who called these AI-generated images an insult to the creative mastery of legendary Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, one of the co-founders of the animation studio.

The naysayers also shared a clip from Miyazaki's old interview in which he expressed his opinion on AI-generated animation.

"I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff, you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself," Miyazaki had said.

Last week, prominent Bollywood studios like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment also joined the trend by sharing posters and images from their films in Ghibli style. PTI RDS RDS RDS