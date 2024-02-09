Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Temple

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Cinema icon Amitabh Bachchan offered prayers at Ram Temple here on Friday.

The senior actor reached Ayodhya airport in the afternoon by a chartered flight and then travelled to Ram temple for darshan and aarti. He spent about half an hour inside the temple premises and also had a glimpse of the temple building from outside.

After attending the special prayer service at the Ram temple, Bachchan reached the official residence of Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad city for lunch.

The lunch was hosted by Commissioner Gaurav Dayal and was attended by Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, Inspector General of Police Pravin Kumar, Ayodhya senior superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar and Municipal Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority Vishal Singh along with other senior officials.

"We had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan. We had formal talks on the culture and art of Awadh with him," said Commissioner Dayal.

Bachchan had also attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. PTI COR CDN RB