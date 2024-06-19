Amitabh Bachchan on 'Kalki 2898 AD': It's absolutely outrageous, futuristic

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he is honoured to be part of a futuristic film like "Kalki 2898 AD".

The sci-fi movie, which promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, is directed by Nag Ashwin of "Mahanati" fame.

"When Nag (Ashwin) came and explained the idea to me. After he left, I was thinking... It was absolutely something outrageous.

"It's just unbelievable to have somebody conceive a project which is so futuristic," Bachchan told reporters here at a promotional event of the film.

The makers unveiled a new trailer of the film at the event, which was also attended by lead actors Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. It was hosted by actor-producer Rana Daggubati.

Speaking about the experience of working on "Kalki 2898 AD", Bachchan said it has been an unforgettable experience.

"During the making of the film, we realised that no matter what he (director) thought of, he actually got all the material, all the effects, every kind of visual or vision that he had and that really has been an amazing experience for me. To be just a part of it has been an experience I'll never forget," added the screen icon, who plays the immortal warrior Ashwathhama in the upcoming movie.

The 81-year-old actor heaped praises on Ashwin for conceiving a film like "Kalki 2898 AD", which he believes is ahead of its time.

"To have worked in a setup where they've gone beyond what most of us have been doing all our lives in this film industry. I appreciate the fact we're moving a little ahead of the times.

"Making us a part of that and making us work in conditions that we never thought would be able to work in... So, I want to congratulate Nag and the production (team) for thinking of something like this film. It's a great honour for me to be a part of it," Bachchan said.

Produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" is set to arrive in theatres on June 27.