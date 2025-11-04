Amitabh Bachchan pens a note for Agastya Nanda, wishes him success for 'Ikkis'

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan praised his grandson and actor Agastya Nanda and wished him success for his upcoming film "Ikkis".

"Ikkis" is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is set to release in theatres on December 25. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his production banner Maddock Films.

Amitabh shared the film's trailer on his X handle on Tuesday and penned a note for Agastya.

"Agastya .. so proud of you .. love and wishes for success .. On 25th December, Bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #IkkisTrailerOutNow #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas," he wrote in the caption.

Agastya made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's directorial "The Archies". The series, which released on Netflix, also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Mihir Ahuja, among others.

It was an Indian adaptation of the classic American comic book series, "Archie Comics".

In "Ikkis", the 24-year-old actor essays the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, as well as actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher, round out the cast of "Ikkis". PTI ATR ATR ATR