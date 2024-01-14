Amitabh Bachchan reveals he underwent hand surgery

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he underwent surgery in his hand, but didn't share any other details about the procedure.

Advertisment

Bachchan, who is the owner of team Mumbai of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), shared a series of ad stills for the tournament with fellow stars and team owners Akshay Kumar (Srinagar) and Suriya (Chennai) on his personal blog.

In the pictures, the 81-year-old actor can be seen sporting a wrist brace in his hand.

"The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames ..

"So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand .." Bachchan wrote on Saturday.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai. PTI RDS RDS RDS