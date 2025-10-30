Amitabh Bachchan sends best wishes to grandson Agastya Nanda for 'Ikkis': 'You are special'

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has sent his best wishes to grandson Agastya Nanda for his second feature film "Ikkis", saying he is filled with pride to see the youngster on screen and hopes that he brings glory to the family.

The official trailer of the Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama, based on the life of the Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, was unveiled by production banner Maddock Films on Wednesday.

Bachchan shared the trailer on his official X handle and wrote, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born... few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard." "Today you play in theatres all over the World... You are Special... all my prayers and blessings to you... may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest pride for the family," he added.

Nanda, son of Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, made his his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film "The Archies" in 2023.

In "Ikkis", the 24-year-old actor essays the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.

Nanda's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also extended support to the movie by sharing the trailer of the movie on his official social media handles.

“Ikkis” also stars veteran actor Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher as well as another newcomer Simar Bhatia, niece of superstar Akshay Kumar. The movie will be released in theatres in December. PTI SMR RB