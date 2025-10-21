New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, who worked with Asrani in many movies, and celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut, mourned his death, calling it a great loss to film industry.

One of the industry's most respected character artist who mesmerised audiences with his performances in movies such as "Sholay", "Chhoti Si Baat" and "Abhimaan", passed away on Monday afternoon at the age of 84.

Bachchan, who worked with Asrani in "Sholay", "Abhimaan", "Chupke Chupke", "Namak Haram" and many others, remembered him as a "most talented colleague.

Asrani also played a crucial role in introducing Jaya Bachchan then Jaya Bhaduri to movies. They both studied in FTII.

"We lose another .. Asrani Sir , a most talented colleague, a tutor to Jaya at the Film Institute .. sudden and saddening .. prayers," Bachchan wrote on his blog.

Shabana Azmi, also an alumnus of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) where Asrani also studied, said she is devastated by the news of his death.

"Asrani sir was our diction teacher at the Film Institute and the way he spoke was very beautiful. Nobody in this time even knows that diction is also a thing and I am very very sorry to hear this. It is a loss that the whole of India will bear for a long time," she told PTI.

Akshay, who featured alongside Asrani in several Priyadarshan films such as "Garam Masala", "Hera Pheri", "Bhagam Bhag" and "De Dana Dan", shared a picture with the cinema icon on his X handle, recalling their recent shoot for the upcoming film "Haiwaan".

"Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of 'Haiwaan'. Bahot pyare insaan the (he was a lovely person)…he had the most legendary comic timing," he wrote.

"From all my cult films 'Hera Pheri' to 'Bhagam Bhag' to 'De Dana Dan', 'Welcome' and now our unreleased 'Bhoot Bangla' and 'Haiwaan'…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti," he added.

Ajay Devgn said it was an honour to share the screen with Asrani in "Bol Bachchan" and "All the Best".

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Asrani ji. From admiring his work growing up to sharing screen space with him... it was a true honour. Always full of warmth, humour and humility. You will always be remembered sir ... Om Shanti," he said.

Kajol shared a video on her Instagram handle from her latest series "The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha", in which she worked alongside Asrani.

"In shock as I heard this news, I'm sure #AsaraniJi is in much better place now. My deepest condolences to his loved ones," she wrote.

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of the actor on her Instagram story and recalled his memorable roles.

"Shri Govardhan Asrani ji was not only an artist but seemed like a part of all our lives and growing up years he was almost a family member through his lively roles and playful characters, he displayed great emotional depth along with impeccable comic timing. You will be missed Asrani ji, Om Shanti," she wrote.

Anupam Kher uploaded a video on Instagram, writing: "Dearest #AsraniJi! Thank you for making the world a better place to be in with your persona!! On and off screen! We will miss you in physical form! But cinema and your ability to make people laugh will keep you alive for years to come! Om Shanti." Actor Rajkummar Rao said Asrani's legacy will live on forever.

"Rest in Peace Asrani Sir. Thank you for making our childhood full of laughter and entertainment...Om shanti," he posted on social media.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar posted an old photo of Asrani and said, "Saddened to learn that Asrani ji is no longer with us. His energy, exuberance and enthusiasm lit up the screen and he was equally as warm, witty and loving off it." Rajpal Yadav posted a collage of scenes from films he shared with the late actor.

"Asrani Sahab, aapki ek lambi inning ke kuch filmon ka hissa hone ka saubhagya mujhe mila. Chahe 'Bhool Bhulaiya' ho, 'Dhol' ho, ya humari akhri film 'Bhoot Bangla' ho, harr scene ko hit karne mein aapka vishesh yogdan raha hai,"* he wrote.

"Humne kiye hue saarey scenes firse yaad arahe hai aur aapki vishesh tippniyan bhi sada yaad rahegi. rest in Peace! Om shanti," he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana re-shared a post about Asrani's death and said it was an honour to share the screen space with the actor in "Dream Girl 2".

Jackie Shroff shared a picture on Instagram story, writing, "Rest in Peace." Rakul Preet Singh said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Asarani sir. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." Kunal Kemmu said, "Had the pleasure and honour of working with him. Grew up watching him on screen and laughing out loud watching his impeccable comic timing. Will cherish all the stories you told us sir, on screen an in person. love and prayers to the family." Urmila Matondkar shared a collage of Asrani's pictures, writing on Instagram story, "Thank you for the madness, fun n endless laughters. #rip @asraniofficial." Asrani worked with some of the biggest directors in each era of his five-decade-long career and shared screen space with top stars including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

He started his Hindi cinema career with 1967 film "Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan" and went on to appear in "Mere Apne", "Sholay", Choti Si Baat", "Abhimaan", "Koshish", "Parichay", "Bawarchi", "Chupke Chupke", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Balika Badhu", "Heeralal Pannalal" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".