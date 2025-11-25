Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh, Naseeruddin Shah and others mourn Dharmendra's death

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. With these words Naseeruddin Shah summed up the anguish many felt by the passing of Dharmendra.

Tributes continued to pour in from contemporaries, juniors and admirers of the star who died Monday, a couple of weeks short of his 90th birthday. "Another valiant giant has left the arena", wrote Amitabh Bachchan about his friend and co-star of classics such as "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke". Shah Rukh called Dharmendra nothing short of a father figure and Alia Bhatt remembered her "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani" co-star as "a legend who lit up every frame and every heart".

"...another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound," Bachchan wrote about Dharmendra, who played Veeru to his Jai in the 1975 classic and defined onscreen brotherhood through the song "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge".

"Dharam ji .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity .. he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from, and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. the fraternity underwent changes .. not him," Bachchan wrote in his official blog post.

Shah shared a poster from the 1985 film "Ghulami", where he co-starred with Dharmendra, and called it a "privilege" to have worked with him.

"This was the first time I met the great man himself, I was privileged to work with him on two other projects besides this one. A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill. I treasure the affection I received from him. Not everyone can claim a 60-year-long thoroughly deserved stardom. May he rest in eternal peace. Aameen," he wrote.

"An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always," Shah Rukh wrote.

"An icon who defined an era", wrote Preity Zinta.

"What do you say about a man that was all heart, so loving, so compassionate & one of the biggest superstars & a legend of Indian cinema. When I didn’t know him I loved him and when I met him I loved him even more," Zinta added.

"There will never be another like you. Rest in peace." Singer Shreya Ghoshal said Dharmendra's legacy will continue to "inspire generations of artists and audiences".

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. An icon who defined an era, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences," she wrote.

Actor Nafisa Ali, who is undergoing cancer treatment, penned an emotional note for her "Yamla Pagla Deewana" and "Life in a... Metro" co-star.

"My prayers surround you Dharam. I shall never forget you and my strength to your precious family. It’s a sad day. Be at peace,” she wrote on Instagram.

Honey Irani, who worked with Dharmendra in "Soorat Aur Seerat", "Purnima" and "Seeta Aur Geeta", said Dharmendra was an extremely loving, caring and kind person “He reflected it on and off the screen. A super star so handsome, famous and popular. Yet so simple and down to earth. May his soul rest in peace," she told PTI.

Rati Agnihotri said, "My deepest condolences, Dharamji was the best." Sachin Pilgaonkar, who worked with Dharmendra in "Sholay", called the actor a "phenomenon".

"I feel we are going to miss Dharam ji for sure, but his legacy is going to stand tall for sure. Nobody will be able to forget this particular personality, this particular phenomenon called Dharmendra," he told PTI.

Kirron Kher wrote, "Dharamji has gone. The wonderful, vibrant all weather hero of ours. I was privileged to act with him in 'Apne'. Also did a season of IGT with him. He was so natural, humorous , and warm. So beloved by all. Rest in peace dear Dharamji. Thank you for the memories. You will be missed." Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of the late actor. "Your warmth, your grace, your art... unforgettable," read the caption.

Mahima Chaudhry said Dharmendra was her mother's biggest crush.

"It’s so painful to say goodbye but you had a life that was truly celebrated.. you were synonymous with handsome.. dancing with you on our tour in America in the 2000s to all your iconic songs was one of my life’s greatest achievements.. a massive mega star." Jacqueline Fernandez uploaded Dharmendra's post on her Instagram story. "Your journey gave Indian cinema some of its most cherished memories, sir. Your presence will be missed, but your impact will stay forever. May your soul rest in peace," she wrote.

Sonu Sood said, "Sir, it was an absolute privilege to meet you. Words fail to capture how special you were — a rare soul who stayed humble, rooted in your values, and never forgot where you came from. There will never be another Dharmendra. You were one of the greatest inspirations behind my decision to move to Mumbai and pursue a career in acting. Thank you for inspiring millions of people like me. Rest in peace, sir." Actor Poonam Dhillon, who worked with Dharmendra in movies like "Mard Ki Zabaan", "Batwara" and "Sone Pe Suhaaga", said Dharmendra is gone but he will never be forgotten.

"Dharam ji you touched the heart of anyone you met and made a place in their heart . I feel blessed to have shared screen space with you in many Films. LOVE YOU FOREVER." Remo Dsouza posted pictures with Dharmendra. "Every legend leaves behind two stories—the ones on screen, and the ones we hold in our hearts. With Dharmendra ji, both were extraordinary. Honoured to have witnessed the man behind the myth," he said.

Arshad Warsi said, "Today, we lost more than a legend, we lost the warmest soul that graced the silver screen, my childhood hero, the man whose charisma lit up the screen and whose kindness lit up hearts. There will never be another like him. The world feels emptier today. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. Your legacy will live forever Kartik Aaryan wrote, "From a small village of Punjab to the silver screen, you have shown the world what it means to dream big. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you Sir, for the unforgettable memories at the movies."