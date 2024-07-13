Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Kardashians among guests at Anant-Radhika's blessing ceremony

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Saturday dressed up to the nines for the blessing ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was just another day in what already has been months-long celebrations to mark the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, with pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. They tied the knot on Friday.

The blessing ceremony will be held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Bachchan, dressed in a colourful kurta-pyjama and a shawl, arrived on the green carpet with granddaughter Navya Nanda in a white saree and son-in-law Nikhil Nanda in a black bandhgala.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reached the venue with Aaradhya Bachchan and posed for the phalanx of photographers.

Shah Rukh graced the green carpet with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and mother-in-law Savita Chhibber. Salman, who looked dapper in a blue suit, made a solo entry.

According to videos doing social media rounds, the Kardashian sister duo once again opted for custom-made Manish Malhotra garments and jewellery for Saturday's event after relying on the celebrity favourite designer for Anant and Radhika's nuptials.

Kim was dressed in a stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree, Khloe looked resplendent in a rani pink lehenga choli. Both shared reels on their Instagram Stories admiring their outfits and "insane" diamond jewellery.

Brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared in a colourful bandhgala suit and a black saree, respectively. Filmmaker Karan Johar made an appearance with best friend and CEO of his Dharma Productions banner Apoorva Mehta.

Madhuri Dixit Nene arrived with husband Sriram Nene, so did Rajinikanth with wife Latha.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan with Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, and Ananya Panday were part of the event.

The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday. PTI RDS GRS GRS