Amitabh Bachchan to have cameo in Gujarati film 'Fakt Purusho Maate'

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to make a cameo in the upcoming Gujarati film "Fakt Purusho Maate", the makers said.

Bachchan previously appeared in the first film of the franchise titled "Fakt Mahilao Maate" (2022), in which he served as the narrator.

According to a press release, the 81-year-old star will essay the role of God in "Fakt Purosho Maate".

Produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, the film is written and directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. It stars Yash Soni, Mitra Gadhvi, Esha Kansara and Darshan Jariwala.

Pandit said everyone on the set was awestruck by Bachchan's persona and professionalism.

"We shot with Mr. Bachchan on June 6 and everyone on the set was awestruck by his energy, dedication, legendary professionalism and his larger-than-life presence.

"He was a very special part of 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' as well and to be honest, it is hard for me to imagine a project without him. Anyone who has worked with him once, wants to work with him again and again," Pandit said in a statement.

"Mr Bachchan plays a very interesting role in this sequel to 'Fakt Mahilao Maate' and is in a way central to the way the story unfolds. His enduring stardom is a phenomenon that cannot be put in words and this film will once again show why he continues to be a legend," added Shah.

"Fakt Purusho Maate" is a family drama that focuses on gender equality and conflicts between two generations.

The film is expected to release around the festival of Janmashtami this year. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS