AMMA president Shwetha Menon calls YouTuber’s apology to actor Gouri Kishan ‘insincere’

Kochi, Nov 9 (PTI) AMMA president Shwetha Menon on Sunday said the apology offered by a YouTuber to actress Gouri G Kishan for his alleged body-shaming remarks did not appear sincere.

The actress’s remarks came a day after the YouTuber apologised to Kishan for a question he asked during a recent press conference in Tamil Nadu.

In a video message, the YouTuber claimed his question had been misunderstood and that he did not intend to hurt Gouri Kishan.

“I don’t feel that his statement was an apology... His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan— irrespective of any industry,” the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists president said.

Gouri, who has acted in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films, was allegedly asked about her weight by the YouTuber during a press conference for the Tamil film 'Others' on Thursday.

Social media is flooded with messages of support for Gouri from actors, filmmakers, and technicians. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (Nadigar Sangam) also expressed solidarity.

AMMA had earlier expressed support for the actress, who objected to the YouTuber’s question during the press meet. PTI LGK SSK