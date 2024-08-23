AMMA welcomes Hema Committee report

Kochi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists on Friday said it welcomes the findings and recommendations in the Justice Hema Committee report and was in favour of implementing them.

While welcoming the report, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary Sidhique also said that he and the association were disappointed with the general remarks circulating in the public domain condemning the film industry as a whole for the actions of some individuals.

The actor said that the association was in favour of police investigation into the "isolated" incidents of offenses against women in the film industry and punishing the individuals responsible for the same.

"We are always with the victims. We will never protect the culprits," he said at a press conference held here following severe criticism of AMMA over its silence till now regarding the report.

Sidhique also explained why the association did not respond till now regarding the report.

He said that many of the association members were rehearsing for some programme for the last several days and were busy with that when the report was made public.

"We got free yesterday morning. Thereafter, we sought the views of all our members and executive committee and now we are here before you. This is the reason for the delay in a response from our side," he said.

Sidhique said that AMMA was surprised by the contents of the report as it revealed many things which the association was unaware of.

He further said that while AMMA did not have the power to bring about changes in the industry based on the findings and the recommendations in the report, it will cooperate with the government's efforts to do so.

"It is the government which has to bring about the changes based on the report," he said.

The actor also denied the presence of any "power group" in the industry which decides who should act in a film and who should not.

"Actors who are successful get more films. That is how cinema works. It is the people who decide which film has to be successful. If some group decides on the cast of a film, the industry will not be able to function properly. It will come to a halt," he said.

He was responding to reporters' queries about claims by some in the industry that there was a power group which takes decisions on who should be cast and who should be avoided.