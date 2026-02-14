Amrita Rao pays tribute to Madhubala on her birth anniversary: She inspired many including me

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Actor Amrita Rao celebrated cinema star Madhubala on her 93rd birth anniversary as she recreated a scene from her film "Howrah Bridge", a 1958 cult classic.

Rao shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured a video of her standing at Kolkata's Howrah Bridge lip sync to the tunes of the film's song "Aaiye Meherbaan" in it.

Directed by Shakti Samanta, "Howrah Bridge" revolved around a businessman's quest to solve his brother's murder and recover a stolen family heirloom.

The actor said Madhubala has been inspiration to many including her. "MADHUBALA REBORN. Her BIRTH ANNIVERSARY TODAY !!!! The One Who Stole & Continues to steal many hearts was indeed born on 14th Feb a day the World Chose to Celebrate L O V E," she wrote.

"I'm at Howrah bridge Kolkata .. recreating the wonderful song from the movie Howrah Bridge released in 1958 ..Her Adaayen inspired many leading ladies including Me," she added.

Born on February 14, 1933, Madhubala emerged as one of the greatest actors of the Hindi cinema and has been in films such as "Mughal-e-Azam", "Half Ticket" and "Sharabi", among others. She died on February 23, 1969, due to prolonged illness caused by a ventricular septal defect. She was 36.