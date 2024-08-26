Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick share wedding pictures: The journey has just begun

New Delhi: Actor couple Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who announced their engagement in January, tied the knot over the weekend in a dreamy wedding in Italy.

The duo shared a series of pictures from the ceremony in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

"The journey has just begun," they captioned the post.

For the nuptials, Jackson was dressed an off-shoulder white gown with a long embroidered trail and Westwick wore a white tuxedo with a black bow.

Westwick, 37, proposed to Jackson, 32, on January 29 on a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Jackson is best known for Indian films such as "Ekk Deewana Tha" and most recently "Crakk", whereas Westwick is most popular for his work in the American teen drama series "Gossip Girl".

Jackson was previously engaged to London-based entrepreneur George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a four-year-old son Andreas.