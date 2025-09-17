Amy Poehler slams Oscars for not awarding comedy movies

Los Angeles, Sep 17 (PTI) "Saturday Night Live" fame Amy Poehler called out Oscars for not rewarding comedy movies but rather giving away all the awards to other genres.

Poehler was hosting actors Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, on her podcast "Good Hang". They attended the show as a part of their press tour for satirical black comedy "The Roses".

During the conversation, Poehler chimed in with her thoughts when Cumberbatch said, "If you can do comedy, you can do anything. I really do believe that." Poehler said, "Of course. You don’t have to tell me... Every single year at the Oscars, everybody (in comedy) gets blanked and all the serious people get up and accept and accept,” Poehler said. “It’s some hot bulls***! Because comedy is not easy. And I got to tell you, both you and Olivia can do both." According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Oscar has evolved embracing films with some comedic elements such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Anora". However movies like "Barbie", despite having eight nominations, didn't earn best director and best actor award nominations for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.

As far as comedies in the upcoming 2025 Oscar race, Yorgos Lanthimos' "Bugonia" and Noah Baumbach's "Jay Kelly" are leading the race, but they are more drama-leaning. Traditional comedies such as "Friendship", "Good Fortune" and "The Naked Gun", while earning favourable reviews, seem like long shots.