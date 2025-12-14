Amy Schumer announces divorce from Chris Fischer

Los Angeles, Dec 14 (PTI) Actor Amy Schumer has announced her divorce from chef and husband Chris Fischer after seven years of togetherness and said it was an "amicable decision".

The 44-year-old actor shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Friday and said the decision was difficult to take. The post comprised a picture of the couple.

Amy, who shares a six-year-old son, Gene David Fischer, with Chris, said they will continue to co-parent him.

"Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son," read the caption.

"We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. blah blah blah not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he’s a hot James beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," she added.

Amy and Chris got married in February 2018. They welcomed Gene in May 2019. PTI ATR ATR ATR