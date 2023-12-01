Advertisment
#Entertainment

Amy Schumer to star in and produce comedy 'Kinda Pregnant' for Netflix

NewsDrum Desk
01 Dec 2023
Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is set to produce and star in comedy film "Kinda Pregnant", with Tyler Spindel attached to direct for Netflix.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Schumer is attached to produce alongside Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady and Eli Thomas for Happy Madison. Molly Sims is producing for Something Happy Productions.

Julie Paiva has penned the movie. The story follows Lainy (Schumer), who is jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump, then accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Barry Bernardi, Michael D Robins and Kevin Kane are executive producers.

Schumer was last seen in her comedy special "Emergency Contact".

#Kinda Pregnant #Kinda Pregnant Netflix #Amy Schumer
