Ana de Armas-starrer 'Ballerina' to release in India on June 6

New Delhi: "Ballerina", a spin-off movie set in the world of Keanu Reeves' "John Wick" franchise, will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 6.

Headlined by Hollywood star Ana de Armas, the movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, a press release said.

"Ballerina", directed by Len Wiseman, is set between "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019) and "John Wick: Chapter 4" (2023).

The movie follows the story of Eve Macarro (Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family.

Packed with hard-hitting action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts, the film delivers everything that has become a hallmark of the "John Wick" franchise.

It will also feature a cameo appearance by Reeves as Wick alongside Ian McShane as Winston and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

"The 'John Wick' franchise has cultivated an intensely loyal fanbase in India, and we are beyond excited to bring Ballerina to our audiences on a massive scale. With Ana de Armas stepping into a powerhouse action role alongside Keanu Reeves, 'Ballerina' is set to redefine Hollywood action for Indian moviegoers," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVRINOX Pictures.

"Ballerina" also stars Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus in pivotal roles.