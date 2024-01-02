Ana Ofelia Murguia, voice of Disney's 'Coco', dies at 90

Los Angeles: Mexican actor Ana Ofelia Murguia, who voiced the role of Mama Coco in Disney's two-time Oscar-winning animated feature film "Coco" has died. She was 90.

Advertisment

Murguia passed away on December 31, 2023.

The news of her demise was shared on Monday by Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature.

"With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the first actress Ana Ofelia Murguia, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx del #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and warm hugs to her family and friends," the institute wrote on X.

Advertisment

Con profunda tristeza lamentamos el sensible deceso de la primera actriz Ana Ofelia Murguía, quien formaba parte del elenco estable de la @CNTeatromx del #INBAL y cuya trayectoria artística fue vital para las artes escénicas de México.



Enviamos condolencias y abrazamos con… pic.twitter.com/BnEkpxG4k2 — Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (@bellasartesinba) December 31, 2023

Born in Mexico in 1933, Murguia's career spanned over 40 years in movies and television during Mexican cinema's golden age.

Advertisment

She received the Golden Ariel lifetime achievement award, the highest honour given by the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Science, in 2011. She also won best supporting actress at the Ariel awards in 1979, 1986 and 1996.

Murguia's acting credits include "The Queen of the Night" (1994) and "Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead" (1995).

"Coco" followed the story of an aspiring musician Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) who has to face his family's prejudices against music.

On the Day of the Dead, he ventures into the Land of the Dead and encounters his ancestor, a legendary singer. At the climax, Murguia's Coco sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Remember Me" with Miguel in the memory of her father.

"Coco" also won an Academy Award for best animated film in 2018.