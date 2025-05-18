Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Anuv Jain part of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

New Delhi: Actors Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, singer Anuv Jain, and filmmaker Sulagna Chatterjee have featured in the entertainment and sports section of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, the American business magazine has announced.

The list showcases a total of 30 young entrepreneurs, artists, athletes and more from across the Asia-Pacific region under the age of 30.

In its profile of 26-year-old Panday, Forbes notes the actor has appeared in 11 films, including 2019's "Student of the Year 2" and "CTRL", which released last year.

"In April, Panday was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram," according to the magazine.

Forbes stated Khatter, 29, is on the verge of becoming "an A-lister both in Bollywood and Hollywood".

"For his first film, the indie Hindi drama 'Beyond the Clouds,' Khatter won Filmfare Awards' Best Male Debut in 2019 and the India International Film Academy's Best Male Debut award. Khatter moved on to star in 'A Suitable Boy' (2020) on Netflix and last year acted alongside superstar Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'," read his profile.

Jain, also a songwriter, has achieved global stardom while keeping true to his acoustic roots, said Forbes about the 29-year-old from Ludhiana.

"He is known for his heartfelt lyrics and minimal instrumentation on guitar and ukulele, giving his songs an intimate feel. He's chalked up 204 million views on YouTube for his 2023-released 'Husn' and 107 million for his breakout single 'Baarishein.' "On Spotify, he has 16 million monthly listeners around the world and his songs have surpassed 1.5 billion streams. In 2024, Jain toured the U.K., Australia and other countries in South Asia and composed a song for the UN's Earth Day album." The magazine, in Chatterjee's profile, said the 29-year-old dreamt of bringing queer stories to her favourite medium, TV.

"In 2020, Mumbai's Dice Media tapped the screenwriter to write 'Firsts,' a mini-series on meet-cutes seen through a queer woman's lens. She has written for the Netflix show 'Feels Like Ishq' and Jio Studio's 'Code M.' Chatterjee is now finishing and advertising a crowdfunded film called 'Pehli Date,' which has been five years in the making, and is an exploration of two women's first date."

Also part of the list in the entertainment and sports section are Korean band Stray Kids; K-drama star and Astro band member Cha Eun-woo; K-drama actor Go Min-si; Yerin Ha, who will lead "Bridgerton" season four; Philippine girl group Bini; chess grandmaster D Gukesh; and Paralympian Sheetal Devi.