Ananya Panday joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri'

New Delhi: Actor Ananya Panday is the female lead of the upcoming Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri", the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Johar shared the news on his Instagram handle. He uploaded a post featuring both actors.

"Signed, sealed and delivering hamaare Ray ki Rumi. #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri - in cinemas next Valentine's: 13th Feb, 2026," read the caption.

"Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri" reunites Aaryan and Panday, who have previously worked in "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Released in 2019, the romantic comedy also featured Bhumi Pednekar and was directed by Mudassar Aziz.