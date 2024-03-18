Ananya Panday, Rahul Mishra close Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) Actor Ananya Panday and designer Rahul Mishra brought down the curtain on the 2024 Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, months after they collaborated for the Paris Haute Couture Week.

Mishra showcased his label AFEW at the grand finale of the fashion extravaganza, held on Sunday night at the Jio World Convention Centre here.

AFEW, which was launched at Palais de Tokyo in Paris, draws inspiration from the children's story "The Fox and the Star" and carries the installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs.

Mishra described the experience of showcasing at the Lakme Fashion Week as "homecoming".

"This is my show in Bombay after six years so it's like homecoming. It's great that I got this opportunity. I am thankful to Lakme and everybody," the couturier said at the post-show press conference.

The ramp was bedecked with massive white sculptures with the models making their way around the structures as they matched steps to Nazia Hassan's superhit song "Boom Boom".

Mishra's collection, embossed with designs of leaves, dragonflies and other natural elements, was largely monochrome with a smattering of colours.

Panday, who is the face of Lakme, said she had a great time at the grand finale.

"This is the most fun I had walking on the ramp. I felt very easy, cool and edgy walking. Even the music choice 'Boom Boom' playing in the background was fun. I have had the longest association with the House of Lakme. It's been six years now, I have been their favourite child," she said.

The "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" star said she was happy to walk for the designer again after their Paris outing in January.

"My favourite thing about Rahul's work is that it’s inspired by nature. I love the whole theory and how he puts it in action. To make his garments fit a body... it feels like the garments were just made for us," she added.

Panday, 25, was dressed in a black mini dress with floral applique work and sequins and a pair of matching knee-high black boots. She completed her look with blingy earrings and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Mishra, known for marrying slow fashion with traditional Indian crafts, said he wanted his showstopper to wear something that was "close to her personality".

"It is the amalgamation of the idea of sculpture and creating something simple and natural. The three-dimensional forms (of sculptures and people) give a sense of a monolithic kind of texture," the Delhi-based designer told PTI.

The grand finale was attended by Panday's parents, actor Chunky Pandey and costume designer Bhavana Pandey, as well as actor couple Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal and Orry.

The five-day fashion gala concluded on Sunday.