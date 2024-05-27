Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' to stream on Prime Video September 6 onwards

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday's upcoming series "Call Me Bae" is set to stream from September 6 on Prime Video, the platform announced on Monday.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the eight-episode long series will follow the journey of Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary (Panday), who upon being downsized from heiress to hustler, discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style.

"Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self," the makers said in a press release.

Featuring Panday in the lead, "Call Me Bae" also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is produced by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Panday last appeared in Netflix's comedy-drama film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" in December last year.