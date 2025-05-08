Ananyabrata Chakravorty's debut film 'Kaisi Ye Paheli' to have world premiere at NYIFF

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) "Kaisi Ye Paheli", directed by debutant Ananyabrata Chakravorty, is set to have its world premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF).

The gala, billed as a film festival for the Indian diaspora, will be held from June 20-22 in New York.

According to a press release, "Kaisi Ye Paheli" has been selected in the Competition Section and will have its premiere at Village East by Angelika on June 21. It has also been nominated in best screenplay and best debut film categories.

Set in a small town in the hills of Northeast India, the film is a dark comedy and a unique murder mystery about a lonely mother's (Sadhana Singh) endless pursuit to bond with her disrespectful son (Sukant Goel). It also stars Rajit Kapur and Chittaranjan Giri.

"Kaisi Ye Paheli" will be a treat for fans of "Byomkesh Bakshi" who will see Kapur in the role of a Bengali detective, 28 years after his iconic performance in the popular DD series.

Chakravorty, who has also written "Kaisi Ye Paheli", said being recognised by NYIFF for a film that wasn't tailored for festivals is a huge validation.

"Sadhana ji was on my wishlist for her beautiful motherly charm, but I knew she chooses her roles very carefully, and it's an honor that she chose our film for her comeback.

"And for the role of the veteran Bengali detective, there isn't a better actor than the man (Kapur) who immortalised Byomkesh Bakshi. It's incredible how these wishes came true simply because they believed in our script," the director said in a statement.

The film is produced by Take Pictures, founded by Ananyabrata Chakravorty and Nishu Dikshit.