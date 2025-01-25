Andhra CM congratulates Balakrishna on bagging Padma Bhushan

Amaravati, Jan 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated Telugu actor N Balakrishna for being conferred with the Padma Bhushan award by the Union Government.

The CM noted the award to the Hindupur MLA, who is also his brother-in-law, was a well-deserved honour.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Telugu cinema legend and Hindupur MLA, Nandamuri Balakrishna, on being conferred the Padma Bhushan," said Naidu in a post on 'X', adding the actor has excelled in upholding the legacy of his father and former CM of united Andhra Pradesh, the legendary NT Rama Rao.

Further, the CM noted Balakrishna has excelled in cinema, politics, and philanthropy.

"Your dedication to public welfare, especially through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, has touched countless lives and inspired millions. This is a well-deserved honour for a true icon and compassionate leader," Naidu added.

Balakrishna, is a worthy successor to his illustrious father in the film industry, Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR.

At 64 years old, Balakrishna, who recently marked 50 years as an actor, is also serving as an MLA for the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

Over his extensive career, Balakrishna has acted in 109 films, delivering major blockbusters such as 'Samarasimha Reddy', 'Simha, Aditya 369', and 'Muddula Mavayya.

His recent release, 'Daaku Maharaj', also enjoyed a successful run.

Balakrishna is the Managing Trustee and Chairman of Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad, which is renowned for its cancer treatment services.

The hospital was established by the late N T Rama Rao in memory of his wife, Basavatarakam, who lost her life to cancer. PTI STH SJR SSK SA