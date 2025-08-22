Andhra CM extends birthday wishes to actor Chiranjeevi

Amaravati, Aug 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday extended birthday greetings to veteran actor K Chiranjeevi on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Naidu praised Chiranjeevi's "remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy," saying that they "inspired millions".

"Wishing megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy 70th birthday," said Naidu in a post on X, adding that his generosity and dedication continue to touch lives.

"Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable years ahead," he added. PTI MS STH ADB