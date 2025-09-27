Andrea Riseborough, Caleb Landry Jones and others join 'Zero K'

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (PTI) Actor Andrea Riseborough, best known for her role in "To Leslie", is set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of the popular novel "Zero K" by Don DeLillo.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Riseborough will also be joined by actors Caleb Landry Jones and Peter Sarsgaard.

Jones is popular for his roles in projects such as "X-Men: First Class" (2011), "Get Out" (2017), and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (2017).

Sarsgaard is known for his work in films such as "Boys Don't Cry" (1999), "Garden State" (2004), "An Education" (2009), and "The Batman" (2022).

Directed by Michael Almereyda of "Tesla" fame, the film will have a screenplay by the filmmaker. It is scheduled to start production in early 2026, which will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"I feel lucky to have gathered such a distinctive and masterful cast, and to reunite with Peter and Sean... DeLillo’s book captures a particular mix of realism and dream logic, wonderment and dread, and we’re eager to translate this into a movie," Almereyda said in a statement.

"Zero K" revolves around a young man drawn into the designs of his tech-billionaire father, landing in a remote desert compound where the wealthy seek to extend human limits through cryonics and radical science.

It is produced by Anthony Katagas under the production banner Keep Your Head, Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features, and Renee Frigo, with Giorgos Karnavas alongside the filmmaker.