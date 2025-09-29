Andrew Garfield won't feature in 'The Social Reckoning'

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (PTI) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield, who essayed the role of Eduardo Saverin in the drama film "The Social Network", says he has no plans to return for the sequel.

The film, which released in 2010, went on to secure three Academy Awards. Directed by David Fincher, the film starred Jesse Eisenberg and Garfield in the lead roles.

Garfield, known for his roles in projects such as "Hacksaw Ridge" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", said he won't be stepping into the character's shoes in the upcoming installment but is excited for its release.

"No, no...Eduardo is in Singapore having a good time," the 42-year-old actor told entertainment news outlet IndieWire. Asked if he is excited for the film, he said, "Oh yeah." The new project, written and directed by Sorkin, will see "Succession" alum Strong take on the role of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. It is titled "The Social Reckoning" and is set to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Billed as a "companion piece" to "The Social Network", the film is set nearly two decades after Zuckerberg and his fellow programmers launched the platform that would go on to dominate global communication.

"The Social Reckoning" centres on Frances Haugen (Madison), a Facebook engineer-turned-whistleblower, who joins hands with journalist Jeff Horwitz (White) to expose the company’s damaging practices.

Horwitz's investigative series, published by "The Wall Street Journal" in 2021 under the title "The Facebook Files", uncovered Facebook's awareness of its harmful impact on teenagers and its role in amplifying misinformation that contributed to political unrest and violence.