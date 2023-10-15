Aneeth Arora celebrates misfits with latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Desinger Aneeth Arora presented her label The Pero's latest collection, a celebration of "misfits, eccentrics, and the outrageously unique", at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

The designer closed the day four of the fashion gala, being held at Pragati Maidan here.

Drawing inspiration from the bygone era of the 1930s, the collection titled 'Cuckoo' was created with garments and textiles saturated in vivid colours, deep-tones, psychedelic flowers, and unruly stripes.

Floral motifs, medallions, and geometric forms came alive in 3D through crochet, laser-cut fabrics, beadwork, stumpwork, patchwork, applique, and cutwork.

The silhouettes included jackets, skirts, shirts, and more, crafted from hand-woven mashru, silk, cotton, and pure wool. The designer also incorporated her signature checks, bold stripes, prints, and colour blocking.

To add a touch of diverse craftsmanship to the collection, the label also collaborated with global artisans, including women knitters from Himachal Pradesh and Afghani refugee women.

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said he is proud to be associated with Pero for years.

"Pero by Aneeth Arora has found a large following among connoisseurs, as her craft-soaked, creative offerings have a distinct voice. We are delighted to have been associated over the years with this powerhouse of talent.

"The collections Pero brings to the fore, always go beyond just the fabric, with a unique story that connects with artisans, and consumers. We were proud to have the label close the showcase on day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI," Sethi said.

The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI concludes Sunday.