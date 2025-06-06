Ang Lee to direct movie adaptation of 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold'

Los Angeles, June 6 (PTI) Filmmaker Ang Lee, whose credits include "Crouching Tiger" and "Life of Pi", will direct "Old Gold Mountain".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's 2020 novel "How Much of These Hills Is Gold".

The script for the film will be penned by Hansol Jung.

The story revolves around Lucy and Sam, orphaned children of immigrants who suddenly are alone in a land that refutes their existence. Fleeing the threats of their western mining town, they embark to find a place to bury their father's corpse, to free themselves from the past.

Along the way, they encounter giant buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, the specter of a ravaged landscape as well as family secrets, sibling rivalry and glimpses of a different kind of future.

Ang Lee is currently developing a biopic on legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. The film will star Ang Lee's son Mason Lee. PTI ATR ATR ATR ATR ATR