Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax discharged from hospital, has 'long road of recovery' ahead

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, son of former actor couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has been released from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was hospitalised when he sustained injuries in an accident last week.

The 20-year-old was driving down Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Angeles, California around 5 pm on July 29 on his electric bike when he crashed into the back of a car. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He suffered a head injury and suffered "complex trauma" from the crash.

“Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” a source told the Page Six outlet.

According to the insider, Pax and Jolie, 49, are “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received”.

His brothers and sisters “have been visiting and helping. They are all very close.” Pax is one of the six children whom Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, share. The former couple are also parents to Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. PTI ATR RDS RDS