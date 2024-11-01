Angelina Jolie to be honoured with Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will be felicitated with the Performer Tribute at the 34th edition of Gotham Awards in New York City.

Advertisment

The Oscar-winning actor will be honoured for her role in filmmaker Pablo Larain's "Maria", about the popular American-born Greek opera singer Maria Callas, the Gotham Film & Media Institute, which organises the award gala annually, said in a statement.

The awards will be held on December 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“Like the legendary figure she portrays, Angelina Jolie transcends mere performance to craft something extraordinary. Her interpretation captures both Maria Callas’s complexity as an artist and the cultural resonance that defines an icon,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gothams.

Advertisment

“We are thrilled to celebrate what is truly one of Ms. Jolie’s career-defining performances in the final installment of Pablo Larrain’s magnificent trilogy," he added.

Written by Steven Knight, "Maria" follows Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye.

The Netflix film, which had its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

Advertisment

The movie also features Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting roles.