Angelina Jolie to reunite with 'Mr and Mrs Smith' director Doug Liman for spy thriller

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (PTI) Angelina Jolie is all set to reunite with her “Mr and Mrs Smith” director Doug Liman for new spy thriller, “The Initiative” for Universal Pictures.

The film is penned by F Scott Frazier, who has written action and spy thrillers including “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and “Collide”, entertainment news site Hollywood Reporter said.

"The Initiative" has been likened to the revered crime thriller “Training Day”, but “set in the world of spycraft”. Jolie will portray an unruly spy named Bright, who will mentor inexperienced newcomer Charlie. The film will take a dark turn as Charlie will question Bright’s intentions and sanity.

Jolie will also reteam with “Maleficent” producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum under RK Films. Working across genres, RK Films have helmed production for Netflix’s “Damsel” and Glenn Powell-starrer “Anyone But You” over the last few years.

Lauded for her prolific career, Jolie was last seen in 2024 biographical drama “Maria”. Her previous accolades include an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Girl, Interrupted”.

A veteran of the action-thriller genre, Jolie has led in titles like “Salt”, "Tomb Raider" and “The Tourist”.

Liman's expertise includes creating the “Bourne” franchise and “Roadhouse”, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, with two films starring Tom Cruise currently in the works.

He is also known for his critically-acclaimed sci-fi action movie "Edge of Tomorrow", starring Cruise and Emily Blunt.

The film is set to begin production in the first quarter of 2026.