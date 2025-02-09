Anil Kapoor completes filming for 'Subedaar'

New Delhi: Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday said he can't wait for the audience to watch "Subedaar" as he finished working on his upcoming Prime Video movie.

The action-drama movie is directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa" fame.

Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram handle, calling the film a "testament to the passion and commitment of every single cast and crew member."

"We did it...Your dedication and hard work brought this film to life, and I'm beyond grateful. Thank you for bringing your A-game every single day.

I can't wait for the world to witness what we've created together in 2025," the actor captioned his post which featured pictures of the wrap party with the cast and crew on the sets.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you #TeamSubedaar @radhikkamadan @sureshtriveni_ @ivikramix @primevideoin @openingimageofficial @akfcnetwork @abundantiaent #PrajwalChandrashekar @saurabhtop @eeshadanait @tiwari_ravvy," he continued.

Kapoor announced the beginning of the filming of the project in October.

Described as an "adrenaline-fuelled action drama", "Subedaar" follows former Army man Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

"The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official plotline.

"Subedaar" is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.