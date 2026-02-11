Anil Kapoor-starrer 'Subedaar' to release on Prime Video on March 5

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Prime Video on Wednesday announced March 5 as the worldwide premiere date of its original action-drama movie "Subedaar", starring Anil Kapoor.

Directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu", "Jalsa", and "Daldal" fame, the film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Kapoor, and Triveni.

The story revolves around Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier struggling to find peace in a changing world where the values he once lived by are increasingly challenged.

"'Subedaar' is both a high-octane action movie as well as a deeply moving father-daughter story. It features a tremendous performance from Anil Kapoor playing an action hero that will make people root for him right from the outset," said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India.

“We are proud to collaborate with Suresh Triveni, Anil Kapoor, Vikram Malhotra, and the entire team on Subedaar and look forward to bringing it to audiences in India and across the world when it premieres on Prime Video on March 5.” Vikram Malhotra, Partner, Opening Image Films and producer of 'Subedaar', said the film features a never-seen-before lead character who is shaped by service, discipline, and sacrifice.

"From the very outset, I was drawn to this story that is impactfully entertaining, intimate in its relationships and cinematic in its scale. Collaborating with Prime Video, AKFCN, and Suresh Triveni brought together the right creative voices to authentically build this world. With superstar and powerhouse actor Anil Kapoor at the centre, the film offers audiences a compelling cinematic experience like never-before exclusively on Prime Video...” Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Mona Singh also star in the movie. PTI BK BK BK