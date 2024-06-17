Anil Kapoor starts preparing next film 'Subedaar'

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday said he has begun training for his upcoming film "Subedaar", set to be directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" fame.

Billed as an adrenaline-fuelled action drama, the film is written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Kapoor shared the work update in an Instagram post, in which he can be seen prepping for the movie.

"Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai #Subedaar Prep begins," the 67-year-old wrote in the caption.

"Subedaar" was officially announced at the Prime Video Presents event in March.

According to the streamer, the film follows Kapoor's Arjun Singh who is grappling with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction.

"The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," the makers said.

Vikram Malhotra, Triveni, and Kapoor serve as producers for Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, respectively.

Kapoor, who was last seen in aerial action drama "Fighter", is set to host "Bigg Boss" OTT season 3.