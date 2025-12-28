Anil Kapoor wishes Salman Khan on his 60th birthday, shares throwback pictures

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a series of pictures alongside Salman Khan as he wished him on his 60th birthday and said no matter what, but the love and bond between the actors has always remained the same.

Salman turned 60 on Saturday. The actor celebrated his 60th birthday surrounded by his close friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel on Friday night.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh with Genelia D’Souza and their two sons Riaan and Rahyl, Mahesh Manjrekar, Huma Qureshi, Nikhil Dwivedi Ramesh Taurani and Sangeeta Bijlani, were among the attendees.

Anil, who has worked with the actor in several films including "No Entry, "Yuvvraaj", and "Salaam-E-Ishq", shared a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

It comprised both throwback and recent pictures of the actors.

"Our friendship has always been simple...sometimes we meet more when we’re working on a film together, and sometimes even when we’re not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend," he wrote in the caption. PTI ATR ATR ATR