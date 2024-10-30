Anil Kapoor's Prime Video movie 'Subedaar' starts filming

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Actor Anil Kapoor has commenced shooting for his upcoming feature film "Subedaar", streaming service Prime Video said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The action drama movie, being directed by Suresh Triveni of "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa" fame, was announced by the streamer in March this year.

"From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!" Prime Video posted on Instagram.

Described as an "adrenaline fuelled action drama", the film follows subedaar Arjun Singh who grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter and societal dysfunction.

Advertisment

"The man who once fought for the nation, must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official plotline.

"Subedaar" is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

Triveni has penned the film in collaboration with Prajwal Chandrashekar.

Advertisment

Kapoor was most recently seen in "Fighter", co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal". PTI RB RB RB RB