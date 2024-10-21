Anil Sharma's 'Vanvaas' to release on December 20

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) "Gadar 2" director Anil Sharma and Zee Studios on Monday announced that their upcoming film "Vanvaas", starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, will release in theatres on December 20.

Sharma, who also directed 2001 hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" and family drama "Apne", has written and produced the film as well.

The makers released the film's poster and called it the filmmaker's "next emotional rollercoaster ride".

In an interview with PTI, Sharma said he decided to make the family drama even before "Gadar 2" became a great success last year and Nana was always in his mind for the role.

"This is about how people sometimes exile their loved ones. This is the story of every home where there is an old person who needs love and support of his family but the members don't have time. They are busy in their own world. I wanted to make this film to shake the conscience of the people. It is made with a lot of entertainment, laughter and songs but there is a message that will shake up people from the inside," the director said.

The filmmaker said the story stems from his own longing for his late father.

"Two years ago my father died and two years before that I lost my mother, so, there is a different vacuum in life... I still feel that in so many things, there is a vacuum and we feel after it happens...This a very simple film which we treated with a lot of sensitivity," he said.

The film also stars Khushboo Sundar, Rajpal Yadav and Simrat Kaur. PTI BK BK BK