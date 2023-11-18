Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' teaser displayed at Burj Khalifa

Mumbai: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" showcased the much-awaited movie's teaser at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The event was held on Friday night where many viewers got to witness the projection of the film's special cut on the world's tallest building.

The film's lead star, Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the crime drama, were present at the event along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

Kumar's production banner T-Series shared a short video from the event on its social media handle. "#Animal Takes over Burj Khalifa," the studio said in the caption.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of "Arjun Reddy" and "Kabir Singh" fame, also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, "Animal" will release theatrically on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.