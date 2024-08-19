‘Animal’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ lead IIFA 2024 nominations

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Action drama “Animal” and family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” have emerged as the top nominees at the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2024, the organisers announced on Monday.

While “Animal”, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, led the competition with 11 nominations, “Rocky Aur Rani...” -- starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt -- came in a close second with 10 nods.

IIFA released the full list of its IIFA 2024 Popular Category Nominations across 10 segments, including best picture, direction, performance in a leading role -- male and female.

The nominees in the best picture category are: social dramas "12th Fail" and "Satyaprem Ki Katha", "Animal", "Rocky Aur Rani...", action thriller "Jawan", and "Sam Bahadur", based on the life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw In the direction category, the race is among Vidhu Vinod Chopra for "12th Fail", Sandeep Reddy Vanga for "Animal", Karan Johar for "Rocky Aur Rani...", Atlee for "Jawan", Siddharth Anand for "Pathaan" and Amit Rai for "OMG 2".

Bhatt (“Rocky Aur Rani...”), Deepika Padukone ("Pathaan"), Rani Mukerji ("Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway"), Kiara Advani ("Satyaprem Ki Katha") and Taapsee Pannu ("Dunki") will contend for the award of performance in a leading role (female).

In the performance in a leading role (male) category, the nominees are Vikrant Massey (“12th Fail”), Ranbir Kapoor (“Animal”), Ranveer Singh (“Rocky Aur Rani...”), Shah Rukh Khan ("Jawan"), Vicky Kaushal (“Sam Bahadur”) and Sunny Deol (“Gadar 2”).

In the performance in a supporting role (female) category, Triptii Dimri, who garnered massive fan following post her appearance in "Animal", is in the competition with Geeta Aggarwal Sharma (“12th Fail”), Sanya Malhotra (“Sam Bahadur”) and Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi ("Rocky Aur Rani...").

“Rocky Aur Rani...” co-stars Dharmendra and Tota Roy Chowdhury have each secured a nomination in the performance in a supporting role (male) segment alongside Gajraj Rao of “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, Anil Kapoor of “Animal” and Jaideep Ahlawat of "An Action Hero".

The nominees in the performance in the negative role are: Bobby Deol ("Animal"), John Abraham (“Pathaan”), Vijay Sethupathi ("Jawan"), Emraan Hashmi ("Tiger 3") and Yami Gautam ("OMG 2").

Composer Pritam has received two nominations in music direction for his work on “Animal” and “Rocky Aur Rani...”.

Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, and Harshavardhan Rameshwar have also been nominated for “Animal”, and so have Vishal–Shekhar for “Pathaan”, Anirudh Ravichander for “Jawan”, Sachin–Jigar for “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” and Shantanu Moitra for “12th Fail”.

Singer Arijit Singh too has earned a twin nomination for “Animal” and “Pathaan”. Vishal Mishra and Bhupinder Babbal also have a nod each for “Animal” in the playback singer (male) category, as does Diljit Dosanjh for “Dunki” .

Shreya Ghoshal and Shilpa Rao have got double nominations in the playback singer (female) category. While Ghoshal has been nominated for "Animal" and "Rocky Aur Rani...", Rao has received the nod for "Pathaan" and "Jawan". Deepthi Suresh is also competing in the segment for "Jawan".