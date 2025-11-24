Animated documentary on Lachit Barphukan released

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) The animated documentary on Assam’s legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, titled ‘Lachit – The Warrior’, written and directed by Parthasarathi Mahanta, was formally released on all social media platforms of the production house Pi Media on Monday, coinciding with Lachit Divas.

The film portrays the legendary commander as a symbol of Assamese courage, discipline, and patriotism, Mahanta said.

"The release of the film on this auspicious day is a heartfelt homage to the commander whose immortal words and unmatched sacrifice continue to echo through history," he added.

The film has been screened across 50 international festivals including the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, the New York Lift-Off Film Festival, the Milan Short Film Festival, the Newborn Short Film Festival Berlin, and the globally renowned Cannes – Marché du Film, among others.

The film also has won 19 best documentary awards, 5 best animated short film awards, one each of best short film, award of excellence, an award of appreciation and three special mentions, he said.

Mahanta said they hope the film will inspire young minds and strengthen the spirit of cultural pride among all Assamese people.

On November 24 each year, Lachit Divas (Lachit Day) is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan who led the Ahom army to victory at the Battle of Saraighat on River Brahmaputra. PTI DG DG MNB